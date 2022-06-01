EPL returnees Bournemouth urged to sign Jordan Zemura back up

Newly promoted AFC Bournemouth have been urged to sign Warriors’ defender Jordan Zemura’s back up player for the full back position following Leif Davis’ departure at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Davis was on a season long loan deal from Leeds United and returned to his parent club after its (loan) expiry.

As a result of Davis departure, Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam urged the Cherries to reinforce their left back position by roping-in Zemura’s back up plan before the start of the season.

This was confirmed through an article published on the club’s website on Monday giving an analysis on Bournemouth’s summer transfer plans ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 EPL campaign.

“A double reinforcement may be needed at centre-back after Nat Phillips returned to Liverpool after his successful loan spell on the south cost and Gary Cahill left the club,” reads the analysis provided by Mark McAdam.

“The Cherries will also be looking at left-back with Leif Davis’ return to Leeds leaving Jordan Zemura as the only left-sided full-back at the club.”

His (McAdams) sentiments come at a time premier league clubs are busy on the transfer market working on bolstering their squads for next season.

And Zemura who extended his contract which will run up to 2023 after an impressive season, helping his side get an automatic promotion to the top flight league is currently the only left back at the club.

This comes after the Cherries’ effort to sign Davis on a permanent deal hit the brick wall after they failed to agree with Leeds’ release clause for the defender.

According to the UK’s DorsertLive, the player’s clause was £1.5 million and the premier league returnees (Cherries) felt the asking price was too high.

Then talking about his side’s transfer plans the Cherries gaffer Scott Parker said: “I think like always when you go up, the squad is going to need help. We’re going to need to bring in players. That would have been the same if we stayed in the Championship.

“That’s just part and parcel of football and every year, a team evolves and you’re trying to develop a team. So I suspect there will be a lot of players that go back from loan and there are some players out of contract as well.

“So once we get a bit more of a broader idea, we can then start working out what we need to do.”