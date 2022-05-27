Former Mighty Warriors midfielder Aldiglade Bhamu dies aged 34

Former Zimbabwe women’s senior national team, Harare City and Mufakose Queens player Aldiglade Bhamu has died.

Aged 34, Bhamu reportedly died at a local hospital in Harare where she was admitted a few days ago after she collapsed at her home.

The cause of her death remains unknown.

Her death was confirmed by her former teammates together with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) who took to their social media platforms to express their sorrow at Bhamu’s untimely death.

“A dark cloud has fallen on Zim Women football. We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Mighty warriors and Harare City Queens player Aldiglade Gie Bhamu,” Rudo Neshamba posted on her timeline,”Rest in peace Mighty Warrior!”

“We will miss you.City will never be the same without you.Your absence will surely be felt As’phelelanga.Tashota.”

Another Mighty Warriors player Rutendo Makore also shared on her Facebook page, “May your soul Rest In Peace.”

Also expressing their grief on Bhamu’s death, FUZ wrote on their timeline: “A dark cloud has descended on the football clan. We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of Harare City Queens and former Mighty Warriors midfielder Aldiglade Bhamu.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. FUZ members, friends, and the general public.

“We hope that our words of support will bring the Bhamu’s strength and peace during this difficult time.”

In this sorrowful time, Nehanda Radio would also like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the Bhamu family and the country’s football fraternity as a whole together with all their loved ones.

May the Lord comfort the Bhamu famil, friends, former teammates and everyone, our thoughts and prayers are with you.