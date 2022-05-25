Glitz and Glamour loading.. all set for Zim Achievers Awards UK 2022

Preparations for the 11th Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK edition are well underway, with hosts and entertainment confirmed for the Awards Dinner Gala set for Saturday 28 May in Birmingham.

The black tie event will be hosted by model Amanda Nkomo and Daks, with stand-up comedian King Kandoro, singer Icey Stanley providing entertainment alongside DJ Fistoz and DJ Mli.

This year’s edition will be held in the Midlands for the first time at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre and is headline sponsored by fintech company Express Links Money Transfer.

“On Saturday, all roads lead to Holiday Inn for our 11th Awards ceremony in the UK, celebrating high achievers in our society,” said Sakhile Khanye, ZAA UK Country Director.

“We are excited to be celebrating with the leading lights making a change in our communities and beyond. Everything is in place, the response during the nomination and voting process has been outstanding and all that is left is for us to paint the town red in true celebratory fashion on the 28th.”

“We send our congratulations to all the nominees and thank all our partners and stakeholders who annually keep the vision going. ZAA continues to grow and we are excited to hold it down here in Birmingham with our compatriots.”

The ZAA UK edition is the flagship of the international awards brand and hosted the first awards ceremony in 2010 in London.

The 2022 awards dinner gala will be handing awards to outstanding individuals and organisations from diverse fields of expertise.

Two new award categories, DJ of the Year and Make-Up Artist of the Year, were added to the existing format due to popular demand and growth of the respective crafts within and beyond the Zimbabwe diaspora circles.

ZAA has a presence in various territories around the world and culminates in annual dinner galas to recognize, award and honour Zimbabweans in the UK, USA, Australia, South Africa, Botswana, Canada and China.