‘Giving Floyd Mayweather scarfs will not grow economy in Zimbabwe’

Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe has taken a dig at Zanu PF officials telling them that giving undefeated retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather a scarf will not grow the economy in Zimbabwe.

Kalimbwe tweeted: “The Zambian economy is picking up speed; the cost of doing business is now low, the Kwacha is appreciating and for the first time in years, 50 000 jobs (teaching and health) have been created over the past 8 months. That’s how the economy grows, not giving Mayweather scarfs !!!

Controversial gold runner and Zanu PF councillor, Scott Sakupwanya said he is planning to bring Mayweather to Zimbabwe for him to assess investment prospects.

Mayweather Jr, in a video circulating on social media, said he was organising a tour of Zimbabwe to discover investment opportunities.

“Money man, money man, money man. Here with one of my favorite friends from Africa, Zimbabwe. I’m on my way. We are working on the motherland tour. I gotta go back to Africa. I gotta go back to my motherland. But I can’t do it without my man Scott,” Mayweather said.

Sakupwanya confirmed that he was in Dubai for a series of meetings with potential investors.

“I am here on a business trip to interact with various investors and particularly on a special invitation by Floyd Mayweather himself to watch his boxing match,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the match was cancelled and now we are busy with business. We have been close friends for a long time and I came to finalize my official appointment as his brand ambassador for Africa.

“I have invited him and he agreed to visit Zimbabwe hopefully before the end of the year. He intends to invest in Africa with Zimbabwe being one of his main destinations of interest,” he said.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said: “Even the Money Man Floyd Mayweather knows that the scarf symbolizes our nationhood, and of course ED is the only game in that town.”

But the Mangwana faced backlash from critics of the Zanu-PF regime.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono slammed him for being perplexed by seeing the ex boxer while failing to fix the economy.

“Instead of the Government’s spokesman gushing about Floyd Mayweather, they should be fixing the economy

“Does Floyd Mayweather know that ALL Government hospitals in Zimbabwe don’t have a single working radiotherapy cancer machine or that he is endorsing failed economies policies?”