Highlanders vs Dynamos match abandoned after crowd trouble – PICS

The highly anticipated Battle of Zimbabwe pitting Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned before the fulltime whistle after chaotic scenes forced two lengthy stoppages and the eventually abandoning of the match.

The hour mark saw the first interruption which lasted 15 minutes as Bosso fans threatened to invade the pitch after Bill Antonio’s challenge left Andrew Tandi with a broken leg.

Players and officials from both sides clashed before Antonio got a straight red card.

A second interruption was to follow in the 90th minute when Highlanders took the lead through a header from Washington Navaya.

Chaos then ensued as the Highlanders fans invaded the pitch in celebration while DeMbare players unhappy at a foul on Shadreck Nyahwa in the build up to the goal protested by surrounding the referee.

According to a report by Soccer24 “The visitors felt there was a foul on Shadreck Nyahwa during the build-up to the goal and another rough challenge on keeper Tymon Mvula, and a free should have been given instead.

“Dembare’s supporters on the Mpilo end then joined in and also invaded the pitch. They uprooted the goalposts and tore the nets. The perimeter fence was also broken.

“Players and officials immediately left the pitch and sought sanctuary in the tunnel, causing the play to be suspended.

“Dynamos fans then started throwing missiles to the groundsmen who are trying to fix a broken post and this forced the match commissioner to abandon the game,” Soccer24 reported.