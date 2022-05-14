DeMbare’s Ndiraya, Antonio voted coach and player of the month for April

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log leaders Dynamos FC have dominated the PSL’s monthly awards with their pair of Tonderai Ndiraya and Bill Antonio voted best coach and best player for April.

This was confirmed by the PSL who took to their social media pages to announce the winners of the individual awards.

“Congratulations to our Castle Lager PSL April Award Winners. Player of the month: Bill Antonio (Dynamos FC) and Coach of the month: Tonderai Ndiraya (Dynamos FC),” read the Facebook post.

Previously, the coveted award for the gaffer of the month was won two consecutive times by Chicken Inn’s Joey Antipas.

While the player of the award gong went to Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza and CAPS United’s William Manondo respectively.

The awards come as a boost to the Glamour Boys who are scheduled to travel some 440 kilometres to Bulawayo to face off their biggest rivals in Highlanders FC.

Dubbed as the “Battle of Zimbabwe” the match pitting the two clubs will be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ndiraya and Antonio were crowned winners for the month of April following an enticing run which saw the Harare giants collect a massive ten points out of a possible twelve.

They defeated WhaWha, Black Rhinos and Manica Diamonds before playing to a goalless draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

The result extended their winless run at Baobab. Ever since the platinum miners side earned its promotion into the top flight league DeMbare are yet to defeat them in their backyard in Mhondoro.

In fact, the 20 time champions remain without a goal at Baobab Stadium.

Nevertheless, their recent accolades are set to motivate them as they also enter into Sunday’s game seeking their first victory at Barbourfields in many years.

Albeit, statistically and looking into the current form DeMbare have an edge over their all time rivals.

Bosso are going into this match deemed as the underdogs after they have underperformed in their recent matches.

But this has not bothered their manager Mandla Mpofu who said: “When we play Dynamos it is a difficult game but we don’t dwell much on history or the current form.”