Under fire Bosso coach threatens to ban journalists at ‘his press conferences’

Under fire Highlanders FC head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu has threatened to ban journalists at ‘his press conferences’ indicating he only wants ‘professional media personnel’ who channel their energy on the positives.

The gaffer told members of the media at a pre-match press briefing held at the club’s offices on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s “Battle of Zimbabwe” match.

Bosso are slated for a ‘do-or-die’ fixture with their fierce rivals Dynamos FC at their fortress Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo at the weekend.

The kickoff time is 3pm.

The Bulawayo giants who already began their season on the back foot as compared to their next opponents DeMbare are deemed as the underdogs on Sunday.

Bosso are seated eleventh on the table while the visitors the Glamour Boys are the current log leaders.

The reason behind Lulu’s threats to ban a section of journalists at what he mentioned as ‘his press conferences’ comes after he was fired with a question he felt was monotonous.

“I think lets channel our energy towards Sunday’s game. We spoke about this on Sunday (last week),” Mpofu said.

He added: “I don’t want to be rude but I want professional journalists that come here very positive, I don’t want you guys (members of the media) to go out there and think I’m a hard core.

“I respect you (journalists) (and want you) to have a positive attitude towards this press conference. This is my press conference and I don’t want to talk to chief (club CEO Ronald Moyo) at the end of the day and say I don’t to see John and Peter (not real names) in my press conferences.

“Lets channel all the energy to make sure that the boys are focused (ahead of the Sunday game). It’s a big game on Sunday the community needs three points it does not need politics.”

At the moment, good results have not been on Bosso’s side as mid-season approaches during the ongoing Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 campaign.

They have underperformed in recent games and wins seem to have eluded the fading giants who last won the league championship title sixteen years ago (2006).

As it stands, Bosso has managed only three wins in 13 games this season.

They have registered more draws than victories or even defeats something that has irritated their fans who are looking forward to the collection of maximum points.

The oldest club in the country is seated slightly above the relegation zone with 16 points, although there are only seven points adrift of the fifth placed reigning champions FC Platinum.

But their performances have drawn a lot of questions from the club’s followers who believe their team should do better due to its financial capacity but has failed to grind positive results.

Some of the Bosso faithfuls are calling the club’s management to fire Lulu, however the club’s executive has weighed in on him and shown confidence he will turn things around.

On the other hand, Mpofu whom the fans want to step down, believes the media, specifically Bulawayo based journalists have also joined the bandwagon to get him sacked.

“The Harare guys (journalists) are busy wanting to profile Silla (Adrian) they call day and night but you guys (Bulawayo journalists) are busy talking about Lulu going out Lulu under pressure,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate but there are no two ways about it you guys (the media) are experts in your field, and I am an expert in coaching.

“I have no chance in your field, and I can’t do anything. You have got the power of the pen, but I don’t have it. It’s unfortunate but that is the naked truth.”