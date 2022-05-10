Rapper Young Thug arrested for gang-related charges

US rapper Young Thug has been arrested on charges including participating in criminal street gang activity, police records say.

The 30-year-old – whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams – has been arrested as part of a larger grand jury indictment which names 28 members and associates of his record label YSL.

The indictment defines YSL as a “criminal street gang”.

Another rapper – Gunna – was also named in the indictment.

Young Thug last year topped the US album charts with Punk. He also co-wrote the critically acclaimed, much talked about Donald Glover song This is America.

As well as being charged with criminal street gang activity, he has also been charged with conspiring to violate a federal law aimed at combatting organised crime.

The indictment names the YSL enterprise, which stands for “Young Slime Life”, as an affiliate of the national Bloods gang.

It details hand gestures and emojis said to be favoured by the YSL, and lists lyrics and music videos said to be “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy”.

Gunna – whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens – has also been charged, according to the records.

Some of the other 28 defendants have also been charged with more violent crimes, including murder and attempted armed robbery.

A lawyer for Young Thug told local media that “Mr Williams committed no crime whatsoever”. The BBC has approached representatives of Gunna for comment.

Young Thug is being held in Fulton County Jail and is due to appear in court on Tuesday. BBC News