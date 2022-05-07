Judges must behave: Mnangagwa

By Desmond Chingarande | NewsDay |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday expressed anger over the conduct of some judges after three of them were dismissed from work while another is under investigation for misconduct.

Mnangagwa, who was officially opening the country’s first Commercial Court, said the judges must behave.

“We want members of the public, including those in rural areas, to use this electronic system that is paperless. I am deeply enraged by the conduct of some judges. Within a period of three years, three judges have been dismissed and another judge is under investigation,” Mnangagwa said.

“All the judges must familiarise themselves with this electronic system to expedite the backlog.”

In April, Mnangagwa fired Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa after his nudes went viral.

In June 2021, Justice Erica Ndewere was fired for “gross incompetence”.

He also castigated corrupt court officials saying dockets and other documents were disappearing from the registry because of a lack of an electronic system which is now in place.

Mnangagwa said the commercial courts will bring confidence in investors as commercial disputes will be resolved fairly, and timeously.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangundya said: “The commercial courts will help in punishing errant businesses that are in the business of floating monetary policies.”

Chief Justice Luke Malaba said: “The commercial court has been equipped with state of the art furniture and other gadgets that were not going to be successful without them.

“This will help in paper damages as we use a paperless system. Documents at times are missing due to corruption or other ways but the electronic system will help in the good management of justice.” NewsDay