Chamisa dismisses reports they are talking to Zanu PF about GNU

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed reports that he is in a dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the aim of forming a government of national unity and postponing the 2023 elections.

He was responding to reports by Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, who last week claimed that the CCC leader was behind the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations proposal to defer elections for seven years.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Workers Day celebrations, which were held in Dzivarasekwa in Harare on Sunday, Chamisa said the “dialogue and pact I have called for is the pre-election pact that must be done”.

“I am not engaged with Mnangagwa on any dialogue regarding a government structure. The only dialogue and pact I have called for is the pre-election pact that must be done. I also disagreed with the proposal by the churches to have a sabbatical on elections and said we only need a sabbatical on election violence,” he said.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba said the party needed a national dialogue with political parties on the pre-election pact and electoral reforms “so that we put an end to the past of contested elections. We don’t want violence in the next elections, and we don’t need the abuse of State institutions at all.

“We don’t want a political dialogue to share power, we want dialogue with all political parties, and Zanu PF being our major opponent, on electoral reforms. Chamisa has never refused dialogue with all political parties on electoral reforms.”

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme told NewsDay that there was need for Chamisa and Mnangagwa to engage in dialogue to end socio-economic problems bedeviling the country.

“The socio-economic and political challenges facing the country cannot be unlocked by political science. After every war, people engage in dialogue. Even after independence, we engaged in dialogue. Zimbabwe needs dialogue,” he said.

“If President Mnangagwa and Chamisa care about Zimbabwe, they should be able to talk to each other. I don’t find any wisdom in one saying they don’t want to talk to the other, even for the electoral reforms, there is need for dialogue. After all we are all Zimbabweans.”