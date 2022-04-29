Parliamentarians will now be able to import two motor vehicles duty-free

Members of Parliament have been granted a fortune by Treasury, allowing them to import two motor vehicles duty-free.

MPs previously could import only one vehicle duty-free during a five-year term.

According to the latest Statutory Instrument 80B of 2022, they can now get two vehicles worth up to US$60 000 each.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has, in terms of section 235, as read with section 120, of the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02], made the following regulations:

“These regulations may be cited as the Customs and Excise (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No. 109),” read the statement.

“The Customs and Excise (General) Regulations published in Statutory Instrument 154 of 2001, (hereinafter referred to as “the principal regulations”), are amended in section 143 (Rebate of duty imported by serving members of Parliament of Zimbabwe) as follows

“(a) In subsection (1) by the insertion of the following definition after the definition of “motor vehicle”

“Member of parliament” means a Senator or an elected or non-constituent member of the National Assembly and shall for the purposes of this section include President of the Senate and the Speaker of the National Assembly.”

“(b) In subsection (2) by the insertion of the following proviso “Provided that the restriction to import only one vehicle shall be waived for the life of the current Parliament. (c) by the repeal of subsection (3) and substitution of the following

“(3) A serving member of Parliament shall be allowed to import not more than two vehicles under rebate in terms of this section within the life of the current Parliament:

“Provided that the maximum allowable value of the second motor vehicle under this rebate shall not exceed sixty thousand United States dollars.”

In 2019 the outspoken MP for Norton (Independent) Temba Mliswa threatened to take the Executive to the Constitutional Court for alleged failure to honour its pledges towards legislators’ wages and their welfare.

“The dignity of this parliament can only be maintained if we stick to what we agree, or else it will be a waste of time for us to pass budgets. Bills that are not implemented. What are we doing and who are we doing this for!” he said.

“It is important therefore for Standing Committee to put resolutions to be implemented to stand themselves. Many times we stand to question where our (residential) stands are, but we are told they are working on it.

“But none received these stands even the 8th Parliament. The same MPs had to gang up to push for the allowances until former President Robert Mugabe consented to it.

Mliswa added, “Should we always get it a situation where we need to push for the Executive to give us our allowances?

“The Health of the MPs, how many of them died because of the facilities of the health sector! How many more do you want to die even those who fought tirelessly for the welfare of the country but they are not respecting the dead!

“I have no choice but to approach the Constitutional Court but to take the Executive for failing to implement the rules. So I am giving notice that I am approaching the courts because executive tends to neglect the rules of the country.” Nehanda Radio