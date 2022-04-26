Ndiraya defends ‘boring’ DeMbare…. says results more important

By Tawanda Tafirenyika | NewsDay |

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has hit back at critics of his style of play and focused on results.

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Paga profited from a set up by teenage sensation Bill Antonio to score the only goal as Dynamos saw off spirited Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

The result took their points tally to 26, the same as Chicken Inn who trail because of an inferior goal difference after 12 rounds of matches.

For a team that has failed to convince against tried and tested teams like Chicken Inn who defeated them 1-0 in their backyard coupled with 0-0 draws against Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum, the victory over Manica Diamonds, who inflicted a 6-2 defeat on Caps United earlier this campaign was perhaps their standout performance thus far.

The Gem Boys held Chicken Inn to a 3-3 draw and drew 0-0 against FC Platinum.

Nevertheless, some Dynamos fans are far from convinced by the Glamour Boys, particularly their style of play. And after the match on Sunday, a handful of supporters expressed their anger at Ndiraya, demanding exciting displays.

The Dynamos coach insisted that he was results oriented and would be happy to get a good result even when the play is not exciting.

“People are always entitled to their opinions. But I think what is important for me as a coach is the result,” Ndiraya said.

“How you get that result is another issue. I am a very direct coach, that’s me. Of course there are those that can pass the ball around I don’t know how many times, that’s them, not me, its their style of play. So this is what I believe in.

“We are not Manchester City. We are Dynamos and when you work for this institution, what is important is the result and I haven’t seen the whole world where fans celebrate passing the ball around 100 times and in the end come out with a draw or defeat. So what is important is the result and the result is what we got today. How we got the result if you ask me as a coach I really don’t mind. Ofcourse you want to entertain the fans by passing the ball around but can you pass without the result, you cant do that.”