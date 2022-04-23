Police shut-off Chamisa meeting in Chitungwiza, arrest organiser

The police on Thursday blocked the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) meeting which was addressed by Nelson Chamisa in Chitungwiza and arrested the organiser of the event.

The CCC confirmed through a statement on Twitter that the main opposition leader’s meeting was prematurely ended by the police in Chitungwiza.

The opposition party added that the police even threatened to attack its members if they had resisted.

“Our Harare Provincial Assembly meeting addressed by Change Champion-in-Chief President Nelson Chamisa in Chitungwiza today ended prematurely after the regime in Harare deployed armed police who disrupted the meeting and threatened to throw teargas into the venue,” CCC said.

The party’s interim vice chairman Job Sikhala also said one of the event’s organisers, Peter Gandidzanwa Marange was arrested over the issues.

“We are at Chitungwiza Police Station with our Harare Champion Organiser Peter Gandidzanwa Marange who has been arrested for attending the meeting of our structures addressed by our President Nelson Chamisa today in Chitungwiza.

He was arrested well b4 the beginning of the meeting,” Sikhala said.

On Friday morning, the Zengeza West legislator woke up saying, “I Still wonder why the police came and viciously stopped our pvt meeting that was being addressed by our President yesterday in Chitungwiza. Nhai Emmerson Mnangagwa (President) are we a banned political organization.

“The law does not require notification on party structures meeting.”

This is not the first time opposition events are interrupted by either the police or ruling Zanu-PF party.

During by-elections campaigns, suspected Zanu-PF supporters stormed a CCC rally in Kwekwe and killed one opposition member, Mboneni Ncube.

Towards the end of last year, Chamisa’s convoy was allegedly attacked by suspected Zanu-PF thugs during his countrywide tour.

In Mutare, during the same tour, he reported an assassination attempt. Nehanda Radio