Warriors striker David Moyo targets double figures in Scotland

Warriors and Hamilton Accies forward David Moyo has revealed he is targeting reaching double figures this season in the Scottish Championship.

The striker netted his ninth goal of the season on Saturday when his side beat Greenock Morton 1-0 away at the Cappielow Stadium in Inverclyde, Scotland.

Speaking to UK newspaper The Daily Record, the Zimbabwean international indicated he is aiming to reach double figures for the first time donning the Accies colours.

The 27-year-old last surpassed the 10 goal mark in his career in 2018 when he was plying his trade with the English lower league outfit St Albans before moving to Accies in 2019.

In that season he scored 15 goals in 49 games for St Albans who later finished ninth in England’s sixth tier division.

“I last hit double figures before I came here. It would be (a decent achievement). I just want to keep improving and keeping adding to it (his tally).

“Hopefully I can do that next year as well. It was Conference South level last time so it’s good to be doing it up here,” Moyo told the Daily Record.

“It doesn’t matter how they go in, I just need to be there! The gaffer has worked on some things with the attacking players on being in the right place at the right time.

“So credit to him for that. We just need to keep improving and working on it, as it seems to be working.”

Moyo’s goal over the weekend took his club out of the relegation zone as they are now seated on sixth position with 42 points after having played 34 games.

Accies are now left with two games to finish off the season.

They are scheduled to host Raith Rovers next weekend before traveling to play their last game of the campaign against Inverness on 29 April.

In reaction, Moyo said: “You’re relieved to not be involved in a relegation battle but there’s still two games left and we want to put more points on the board and finish as high as we can.

“If we have a good end to this season it can set us up for next season and we can have a real promotion push, 100%,” Moyo said.