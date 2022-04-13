SuperSport United make contact with clubless coach Benni McCarthy

South Africa’s topflight side SuperSport United have reportedly reached out to Benni McCarthy in a move that could see the ex-Bafana striker replacing Kaitano Tembo who got fired yesterday.

The 51-year-old Zimbabwean international was ‘unsurprisingly’ sacked by Matsatsantsa aPitori on Tuesday following a string of poor results across all competitions.

“SuperSport United and Head Coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways, with Assistant Coach Andre Arendse appointed to the position for the remainder of the current PSL season,” read the statement issued by Matsatsantsa.

But despite United having already elevated Arendse to be the interim coach, South Africa’s football magazine KickOff has revealed the club has contacted McCarthy.

This means McCarthy who shockingly was shown the exit door by Amazulu FC weeks ago and is currently unattached to any club could emerge as Tembo’s replacement.

“There have been initial contact but at the moment nothing has been finalised,” a source was quoted by KickOff magazine.

“The club initially wanted to sign Benni McCarthy before he was appointed at AmaZulu,” the source added.

Tembo was with Matsatsantsa for the past 23 years and serving as a player in 1999 before moving into a coaching role, serving as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler.

He then took over at the helm of the club in 2018 and during his time as the head coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

The former Warriors and Dynamos FC defender took charge of a total of 135 games for the Pretoria based side and he won 55, drew 38 and lost 42 games. Nehanda Radio