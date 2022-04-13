Auditor-General exposes US$300 million looting by GOVT ministries

After exposing that Zimbabwe’s Treasury made foreign direct payments on behalf of 16 government ministries amounting to US$300 599 941 (ZWL18 955 573 888 using the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe 2020 spot rates) without the required parliamentary approval and the knowledge of beneficiary Ministries, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri said the aim of her office is to ensure quality service delivery.

The Auditor-General Mildred Chiri a few days ago released the 2020 report on Appropriation Accounts, Finance and Revenue Statements and Fund Accounts. The report noted that government ministries failed to account for US$300 599 941.

Addressing journalists at a media engagement workshop held at Montclair hotel in Nyanga on Tuesday, Chiri said her office through its audits proffers practical recommendations to the various strategic areas of National Development Strategy number 1 “so as to help improve the quality of public financial management which in turn enhances public accountability and transparency.”

She added that the Supreme Audit Institution (Auditor General’s office) intended to ensure quality service delivery for Zimbabweans.

“The role of my office, as you know it, is to promote public sector transparency and accountability, which I achieve through auditing and reporting to Parliament on all Central Government Entities, State Enterprises, Parastatals and Local Authorities. These entities prepare and transmit for my audit their financial statements,” she said.

“The Government of Zimbabwe through the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018-2019) and now the National Development Strategy is building a robust base for economic growth for the period 2020-2030. My office will complement this role by giving sound recommendations through my audits.

“My office, through its audits, will also proffer practical recommendations to the various strategic areas of NDS1 so as to help improve the quality of public financial management which in turn enhances public accountability and transparency. This will also ensure quality service delivery as the national objectives will be achieved with minimum loss of resources.

“It is therefore imperative for the media to understand my Office’s role from a national development perspective. One of the key fundamental principles informing the existence of this Supreme Audit Institution is to make a difference in the lives of citizens.

“If audit recommendations are implemented, the positive difference that is expected in citizens’ lives will be realized.”

Chiri also urged the media to consider success stories.

“Whilst we unravel some inadequacies, excesses and lack of compliance in our audits, we would also like to see the positive that is being done by government functions being amplified in the media.

“Audit reports by their nature, point out anomalies in an organization which mainly impinge on financial resources.

“However, that does not mean that there are no positive developments and success stories in that entity. The media is urged to report the success stories as well as to get a balanced view of the overall performance of an entity,” she said. Nehanda Radio