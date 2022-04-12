Kuda Tagwirei gives George Shaya’s family US$120K house in Madokero

Sakunda Holdings owner and the business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei has ‘walked the talk’ after he reportedly handed over a house worth US$120,000 to the late Dynamos FC legend George ‘Mastermind’ Shaya’s family.

Tagwirei initially promised to buy Shaya’s family the house last year in September.

He revealed this at the official unveiling of his energy company, Sakunda who are the principal sponsor of both Highlanders and Dynamos to a tune of US$5.3 million in a deal spread over three years.

On the unveiling day, the tycoon also gave Madinda Ndlovu and Moses Chunga who are the Highlanders and Dynamos legends respectively houses worth US$90,000.

And, today (Tuesday) he then fulfilled his promise which he made to the late Shaya family by handing them a house reportedly worth US$110,000 at Madokero Estates in Harare.

Agnes Shaya the wife to the former Soccer Star of The Year reportedly chose the Madekoro residential property and decided to channel the remaining US$10,000 towards water and electricity systems.

In addition, Tagwirei also issued an open cheque for US$10,000 to Mrs Shaya for her to buy furniture of her choice for the house.

Shaya passed on in August 2021 at his home in Glen Norah A in Harare.

He was aged 77.

During the time of his playing days he won the Soccer Star of the Year accolade a record five times.

He scooped the gong in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1978 before he retired from football in 1980. Nehanda Radio