CAPS United gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe wary of ‘Miracle Boys’

CAPS United head coach Lloyd Chitembwe has made it clear that he is looking forward to a competitive match on Sunday when his charges play tricky city rivals Yadah FC.

The league encounter is slated for the National Sports Stadium (NSS) in Harare.

Hosts, Makepekepe are seeking to bounce back to winning ways after a shocking 1-2 defeat away to Tenax at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare last weekend.

Whilst visitors Yadah who are lying in the relegation zone seated on 16th position on the log standings are out to search for their second win of the season.

The Miracle Boys registered their first win of the season last Saturday when they edged the Students, Herentals FC 2-1 at the same venue (NSS).

Speaking to journalists on Thursday ahead of the Yadah match Chitembwe, who indicated that preparations are going well in his camp said he is anticipating a contesting game on Sunday.

“Preparations are going well. Obviously we are anticipating a very competitive match,” he said.

In reaction to last weekend’s defeat the ex-Harare City coach said: “It’s not the first time to experience defeats in my career as a coach or as a player, I have experienced this so many times.

“We are past that, we are now focusing on our next match,” the former national team assistant coach added.

Last week, Makepekepe had initially taken the lead through free scoring striker William Manondo who early in the first half pounced to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage in the first 45 minutes of the game.

However, Chitembwe’s troops threw away the lead in the second half and its was reportedly due to lack of concentration by his defense which comprises of seasoned players only.

The 2016 championship winners who are seated seventh on the table with 14 points from 10 games have won three, drawn four and lost three. Nehanda Radio