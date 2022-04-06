Chaos inside Parliament as CCC MPs bulldoze inside wearing yellow ties

There were chaotic scenes in Parliament as newly elected Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs were denied entry into the building for wearing yellow ties. They still managed to bulldoze inside.

The CCC won 19 parliamentary seats out of 28 seats in the just ended by-elections. Zanu-PF won 9 and Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T party garnered zero.

The incoming legislators were sworn in yesterday. But they caused commotion in the National Assembly when Zanu-PF members started criticising them for wearing yellow, the colour of the opposition’s regalia.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda ruled that CCC members should avoid wearing yellow ties when coming to the Parliament.

On Wednesday, the opposition MPs defied Mudenda’s ruling and bulldozed their way into Parliament.

Kuwadzana East legislator Chalton Hwende and CCC interim vice president Tendai Biti among others are seen in a video shared by NewZimbabwe.com forcing themselves into the National Assembly.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba confirmed the party MPs were blocked from entering Parliament building.

“INSIDE ZIMBABWE’S PARLIAMENT: Our MPs have been blocked from accessing Parliament because of what the Speaker calls ‘banning of yellow ties’. We unequivocally reject this illegal and unconstitutional act. Nothing will stop our MPs from holding the Executive to account,” Siziba said.

Hwende confirmed they were warned against wearing yellow in Parliament.

“In a bizarre ruling yesterday the Speaker ruled that we must stop wearing Yellow neckties !!! ZanuPF yarwadziwa ne Yellow,” he said.

Some of the CCC MPs who were sworn-in are Biti (Harare East), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Hwende (Kuwadzana East), among others.

Zanu PF also had nine MPs sworn-in, who included Zalerah Makari (Epworth), Misheck Mugadza (Mutasa South), Jeremiah Chiwetu (Marondera East), Nyasha Masoka (Murewa South), Munyaradzi Zizhou (Chivi South), Master Makope (Mwenezi East), Ncube Musa (Tsholotsho South), Davison Masvisvi (Gokwe Central) and Tasara Hungwe (Mberengwa South). Nehanda Radio