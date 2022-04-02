Zifa clear Mwaruwari to coach in PSL

By Fortune Mbele | NewsDay |

Former Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwari has been cleared by Zifa to head Ngezi Platinum Stars’ technical department following his appointment by the club this week.

Mwaruwari does not hold the requisite Caf A coaching badge and since he has the Uefa A licence, he needed to get a waiver from the national association.

It’s the former Manchester City striker’s first big job for a local club in the country having briefly served as Warriors assistant coach under Croatian Zdravko Logarušić.

A source in the Zifa secretariat yesterday said the former Warriors captain has temporarily been cleared to coach in the top league while he prepares to acquire the Caf A licence, a course which has not been offered in the country for some time.

“He was cleared yesterday (Thursday). He was given a provisional exemption which means he can coach in the PSL until such a time when we have Caf A courses,” the source said.

Mwaruwari has promised to win trophies for Ngezi Platinum Stars where he will be deputised by former Highlanders gaffer Bongani Mafu, who has been doing wonders at former PSL side Hwange, and Takesure Chiragwi. Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu remains the goalkeepers’ coach with another Warriors’ legend Tinashe Nengomasha appointed team manager while Tonderai Vera is the performance analyst.

Bulawayo Chiefs are the Undertaker’s first assignment in his home town in Bulawayo. He finds Ngezi Platinum having already slipped to seven points behind log leaders Chicken Inn and he will be expected to change the fortunes of the team.

They have won four times, drawn thrice and lost twice in their first nine games and sit on position five on the log-table with 15 points.

Ngezi Platinum troop to the City of Kings and Queens to face Chiefs who have had a dry spell which has seen them fail to garner maximum points in six games on the trot, losing four times and playing two draws.

The Ninjas have since fired assistant coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera and re-engaged former head coach Thulani Sibanda to assist Portuguese national Nilton Terroso after the losing streak.

Castle Lager fixtures

Today: Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Yadah v Herentals (Baobab), FC Platinum v Whawha (Mandava), Cranborne Bullets v Bulawayo City (Sakubva), (ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Triangle FC v Highlanders (Gibbo), Tenax v Caps United (Sakubva), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (NSS). NewsDay