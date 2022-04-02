‘Teachers clueless on new curriculum 5 years on’

By Miriam Mangwaya | NewsDay |

Teachers are still reportedly failing to interpret the syllabi of the competence-based curriculum five years after it was introduced, a review by the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has revealed.

A review of the curriculum introduced in 2017 showed that the syllabus was facing a number of challenges in implementation because of inadequate funding and lack of understanding by both teachers and learners.

The curriculum introduced projects and tasks to be done by students in some subjects.

“The syllabus interpretation is still a big problem for most teachers,” PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said in the report.

“Five years after the curriculum was activated, there are still arguments over which topics are in the syllabus. This is because in some instances, Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) examinations are bringing questions for topics that are not in the syllabus, or not in their correct sections.

“There is a need to train teachers on syllabus interpretation. The assumption that all is well has actually sunk the education sector.”

The new curriculum is due for review on Monday but the PTUZ urged authorities to “consult as widely as possible.”

However, Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro told NewsDay Weekender that the curriculum had been well-received.

“The competence-based curriculum was well-received and we are happy that it has already bore some fruits. Government will not tire to ensure that both learners and teachers have the necessary tools that enhance the success of the competence based curriculum,” Ndoro said. NewsDay