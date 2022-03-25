Lulu a demanding man, implores his players to mantain consistency

Highlanders FC’ technical manager Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu says he demands his charges to maintain the team’s consistency following their recent games because that stability will earn them the assurance to produce positive results.

Mpofu said this on Thursday speaking to the media ahead of Bosso’s next league assignment against Yadah FC at the Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The kickoff is 3pm.

Lulu who is demanding consistency from his players, also said he is confident enough his charges can do better as compared to their performance earlier in the season when they had a very slow start to the campaign.

He went on to applaud his troops after last weekend’s hard fought comeback 1-1 draw to CAPS United away in Harare at the National Sports Stadium.

Nonetheless, the gaffer who was purported to have been given a target by the club’s hierarchy in his last three games, kept on insisting on his team’s stability.

“In the past three games that we have played I think we have done pretty well. I might say of course we can do even better going forward but I demand consistency from the boys it is the thing that I will demand more so that we move the ladder,” he said.

“But I honestly appreciate the team’s performance in recent matches. When we look at the CAPS United game that was a tough match but the boys played to earn the team a draw and with that I am happy as a coach.

“CAPS is a very big test, it’s a tough team to play against because they are championship material so to getting a goal and a point against them makes me feel happy,” Lulu outlined.

In their last three games, the Bulawayo giants have managed five points from a possible nine.

They played a goalless draw away to Tenax in Mutare, thumped Herentals 4-0 at Barbourfields Stadium before their recent 1-1 draw with Harare giants CAPS United last Sunday.

This has left them seated 11th on the log standings with nine points from eight games.

They are 10 points behind their city rivals Chicken Inn who are the current log leaders with 19 points having lost once to FC Platinum but won six and drew one.

Second on the table are Manica Diamonds with 17 points from the same number of games.

The Gem Boys are followed by 20 time championship winners Dynamos FC whose resurgence has push them up the ladder to the third position with 16 points level with Triangle who are fourth but the former are on top due to a better goal difference.

Mhondoro based Ngezi Platinum Stars who have appointed former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari as their new head coach are seated on fifth position with 15 points. Nehanda Radio