Benjani Mwaruwari appointed new Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach

Mhondoro based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Ngezi Platinum Stars have officially roped in former Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwari as their new substantive head coach.

The new development was revealed by the tabloid newspaper H-Metro on Friday.

“The Undertaker (Mwaruwari) lands at Ngezi” read the headline.

But apparently there is no substantiate communication from the top flight club as yet.

However, a source which spoke to the aforementioned publication said the two parties sealed the deal.

“He (Benjie) is coming here now (Ngezi) the deal has been finalised now,” said the source in confirmation to the deal reportedly set to see the ex-Manchester City striker coach Ngezi until 2025.

Mwaruwari’s appointment comes a few weeks after speculation was rife he was on his way to join Madamburo as Ngezi are fondly known.

The former Portsmouth, Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United gunslinger replaces ex-Ngezi gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama who reportedly left the club via mutual consent last month.

Dhlakama’s departure came a few weeks after he was suspended by the club owing to allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest the 44-year-old Mwaruwari’s backroom staff is likely set to feature former Bosso coach Bongani Mafu.

Mafu is presently in charge of Hwange FC in the Southern Region Division One league, meaning to say he might be on the verge of quitting the club anytime soon.

Then apart from Mafu, the Undertaker as Mwaruwari is nicknamed is also set to work alongside Takesure Chiragwi as his other assistant.

Chiragwi who took over from Dhlakama has been the club’s interim coach since the beginning of last month after Dhlakama left.

Furthermore, its has also been suggested that the former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs captain, Tinashe ‘Father’ Nengomasha will assume the team’s managerial role.

Ngezi’s coaching job will be Mwaruwari’s first appointment as a head coach in the local league since his retirement.

The former athlete who previously got appointed as an assistant coach in the national team is a holder of the Uefa A coaching license.

He attained the coaching badge in Belfast, Ireland mid last year.

The Uefa A coaching license is one level below the rated Uefa Pro which is the highest coaching certificate in Europe.

It (Uefa A) allows its holders to be head of youth teams up to the under 18s, to coach reserve teams for any top flight clubs and men’s professional second tier clubs.