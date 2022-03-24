Aspiring Zanu PF councillor, Kadewere hosts sports gala in Highfields

Zanu PF aspiring councillor for Ward 24, Highfield East in Harare, Prosper Kadewere hosted a sports gala at the Takashinga Cricket Club this past weekend, a move understood to be part of his campaign strategies.

Held Sunday at the iconic sporting facility located in Fiyo as Highfield is nicknamed, the event hosted a variety of sporting activities including football, netball, pool as well as the country’s traditional games such as nhodo or tsoro, pada and hwishu.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio on Tuesday, Prosper, the elder brother to the Warriors and Olympique Lyon star Tino Kadewere said despite being a campaign program, the sports gala was aimed at curbing rampant drug abuse in the neighbourhood.

“Yes it’s part of my campaign programs as we all know I am the Ward 24 Zanu PF candidate for the upcoming by-elections. But to be honest with you I also held this sports gala to try and reduce drug abuse in this suburb.

“I hosted a lot of sporting activities that accommodated both the adults and the youths so that parents and their children mingle in a social way. I think this enabled the former to preach the gospel of avoiding drugs to the latter,” Kadewere told Nehanda Radio.

Prosper who is also the chairman of the Kadewere Foundation expressed his willingness to see Highfields produce another football star.

He highlighted that his desire is witness the player emulate his young brother, Tino, particularly as a result of the football tournament he organised over the weekend.

“As the chairman of the Kadewere Foundation I would love to see one if not two or many stars who played in Sunday’s tournament follow Tino’s footsteps rather than becoming drug addicts,” he added.

Moreover, he went on to indicate that he will play a major role in helping some of the talented children to benefit from his party’s ‘free education’ exercise.

“I want to push for some of these boys who have great potential in terms of talent to have their educational fees being catered for by Zanu PF,” he revealed.

Prosper who won in the Zanu PF primary election in February is vying to become councillor for Highfield East in Harare.

He will contest in the by-elections set for this coming Saturday held to fill in the vacancies of 28 National Assembly members and 105 local authority seats.

He is set to contest with candidates from other political parties including Nelson Chamisa’s vibrant Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Nehanda Radio