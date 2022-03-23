David Moyo aiming to finish the season in Scotland on a high note

Scotland based Warriors and Hamilton Accies striker David Moyo has told Nehanda Radio that he is aiming to finish the ongoing 2021/22 Scottish championship league campaign on a high note.

Moyo’s remarks comes at a time when he has displayed a relentless impressive form for the Accies in their recent league games.

Lately, he has netted goals to help the team move 10 points clear out of the relegation zone play-off spot, despite a barren spell earlier in the season.

The in-form striker has played a pivotal role for the Scottish side, particularly in their last few games.

He has scored goals, provided assists and has been heavily involved in build ups during open play leading to some of the team’s crucial goals.

Moyo, 27, has scored three successive goals in his side’s last two games taking his season’s tally to eight in total.

And with eight goals in his name, Moyo is now competing for the club’s season’s top scorer gong only two goals adrift of Accies’ leading scorer Andy Ryan (11).

In an interview with Nehanda Radio from his Scottish base on Tuesday, the Zimbabwean international said he is determined to complete the season with a maintained outstanding performance.

“My focus is on finishing the season strong. I haven’t planned of securing a move to another club as yet or even planned any thing or thought about it. I just want to finish the season strong and see what happens next,” he said.

Asked about his season’s targets as the campaign is heading to its end with just six games left, Moyo remained coy.

He said: “My targets are personal to me, when the season is over and I have achieved them I’ll let you know.”

He also commented on the video seen by this publication featuring a cluster of his club’s fans who sang a song they composed for him in praise of his name after producing a good performance during last Saturday’s comprehensive 4-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

“Of course hearing the fans chanting your name in the stadium is a nice feeling. I’m just happy to be doing well for the club. I’ll keep putting the hard work so it may continue for long,” expressing his delight, Moyo said.

Furthermore, the Bulawayo born striker who was part of the Warriors squad at the AFCON finals in January but made no appearance, highlighted that he is was affected that he didn’t kick the ball at the continental football showpiece.

He said the situation didn’t and won’t affect his relationship with the national team.

“Yes! I might not have played a single game at the AFCON finals, but not at all did that or will that affect my relationship with the national team.

“I love my country. I was happy to be of service in the way I was. Sometimes you don’t have to play to play your part. So I’m just happy that my country to be there and that was among the selected players,” he told Nehanda Radio.