NGO coalition petitions SADC over deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has written to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) about the “deteriorating peace and human security situation in Zimbabwe.”

CiZC sent a letter to Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, currently the SADC chair. The letter was also copied to DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, currently Sadc vice-chair, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also troika organ chair.

The letter urges them to rein in President Emmerson Mnangagwa over human rights abuses ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Mutasa advised SADC to send a fact-finding mission to investigate political violence and assess conditions for free and fair elections in Zimbabwe ahead of the by-elections on 26 March.

“Sadc should issue a statement in light of the deteriorating peace and human security situation in Zimbabwe,” chairperson Peter Mutasa said.

“The Sadc community, in line with its objective of ensuring a democratic and economically developed region, should institute discussions on the situation in Zimbabwe, and develop a political and economic rescue package that is predicated on broad-based governance reforms.”

This comes at a time when political violence is escalating in Zimbabwe.

Two weeks ago, Zanu-PF members disrupted a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Kwekwe and killed one person while injuring 22.

Last week, CCC vice president Tendai Biti’s house was invaded by four men with axes and guns. A security guard was viciously attacked on the head and arms.

Zimbabwe is set to hold by-elections in two weeks time while it prepares for harmonised general elections scheduled for next year (2023). Nehanda Radio