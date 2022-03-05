Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

DR Congo and Israeli tycoon reach $2bn settlement

Dan Gertler, an Israeli billionaire, was slapped with sanctions by the US government under then president Donald Trump in 2017. He stood accused of extensive public corruption in his business dealings in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Days before Trump’s term in office was to end, the same administration granted him relief in the form of a license which allowed him access to previously blocked accounts and to carry out financial transactions. (Graphics by Peoples Dispatch)
Lucrative oil and mining permits are to be put up for sale in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the government reached a deal with the controversial Israeli businessman who owned them.

Dan Gertler was first sanctioned by the US in 2017 over alleged massive corruption in the central African nation – allegations he has always denied.

He and DR Congo’s government reached a $2bn (£1.5bn) settlement that was signed on Thursday, in which he agreed to relinquish control of the assets but will continue to receive royalties from some.

“This deal can in no way shield Dan Gertler from the accusations weighing him down,” said anti-corruption group Congo is Not for Sale, who demanded that more details of the agreement be released. BBC News

