DR Congo and Israeli tycoon reach $2bn settlement

Lucrative oil and mining permits are to be put up for sale in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the government reached a deal with the controversial Israeli businessman who owned them.

Dan Gertler was first sanctioned by the US in 2017 over alleged massive corruption in the central African nation – allegations he has always denied.

He and DR Congo’s government reached a $2bn (£1.5bn) settlement that was signed on Thursday, in which he agreed to relinquish control of the assets but will continue to receive royalties from some.

“This deal can in no way shield Dan Gertler from the accusations weighing him down,” said anti-corruption group Congo is Not for Sale, who demanded that more details of the agreement be released. BBC News