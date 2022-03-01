PG Hodzi resigns citing health issues but sources allege corruption

The President’s Office and Cabinet has confirmed that Prosecutor General (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi has resigned citing health issues.

Hodzi was appointed PG by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018 following the resignation of Ray Goba.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said Hodzi has now resigned on medical grounds. He did not specify which medical condition.

“In light of this, His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa has accepted the resignation. His Excellency is ready to redeploy Honourable Hodzi elsewhere in the service as soon as his health rallies back.”

“Honourable Hodzi was appointed prosecutor general in July 2018 during which far reaching institutional changes were effected in the office of the Prosecutor General.

“Prior to his appointment Hodzi served as deputy attorney-general. On behalf of His Excellency the President, the Office of the President and Cabinet, and indeed on my behalf, I wish honourable Hodzi speedy recovery,” the statement from Sibanda read.

A close source to Nehanda Radio, however, said Hodzi resigned after he realised that his boss, Mnangagwa had a dossier exposing corrupt issues that allegedly characterized his office.

It further alleged that Mnangagwa was not happy with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s failure to ensure maximum conviction of corrupt characters last year. All anti-corruption agencies in 2021 abused US$33 million only to embarrassingly convict four persons.

But the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) rebuked this state of affairs last year and accused the NPA of ‘corruptly and poorly’ failing to execute dockets submitted.

“His sacking was long overdue. A dossier was submitted to His Excellency this last week articulating massive corrupt activities in his office. His sacking was inevitable,” the source said.

“The President is not happy that his office managed to secure four convictions. It tarnishes the country. ZACC is doing its job.”

ZACC chairperson Loyce Matanda-Moyo in December last year is quoted saying:

“The commission has surpassed the annual target of 180 dockets submitted to the NPA for prosecution. The commission remains concerned with the speed at which the cases are processed through the criminal justice system,” Matanda-Moyo said in a statement.

“We have been engaging the NPA and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to implement necessary reforms in order to enhance public confidence in the fight against corruption.”