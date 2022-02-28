‘A dark cloud of 2008 violence is upon us’ – Chamisa after murder of supporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has notified the world that the political situation in Zimbabwe is riveting to 2008 settings when the ruling Zanu-PF party descended heavily on the opposition.

This comes after some Zanu-PF supporters were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of a CCC supporter Mboneni Ncube (30), after they invaded a rally where Chamisa was addressing his supporters in Kwekwe.

Ncube was murdered at Mbizo 4 shopping Centre while dozens others were badly injured when the Zanu-PF thugs descended on opposition members with spears, machetes, iron bars and stones.

A leaked police memo has exposed Zanu-PF members, Edmore Shoshera (30), Albert Maketo Tembo (29), Sydney Samanyai (29) and Percy Mukwaturi (38) of being suspects in they case along with 12 others whose political affiliation is not named.

Police are also hunting Kennedy Simbi, a Kwekwe man who is believed to be the person who inflicted the blow that killed the deceased.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday, Chamisa condemned the violence launched against his party and blamed Zanu-PF for orchestrating it.

He said the situation was gradually moving back to 2008 when members of the then opposition MDC party were killed and tortured by Zanu-PF before the inception of the Government of National Unity.

“We are back to where we were. We are now going to where we are coming from. 2008, if not worse, is upon us. The political situation in the country is worsening. The dark cloud has once again fallen. And you can see that the whole purpose of being provocative is intended to plunge the country into bloodshed and vulnerability,” he said.

Chamisa urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to closely monitor the political situation in Zimbabwe which he said had the potential to cause instability in the region.

“SADC and AU, we are going to be writing to you and we are putting you on notice that Zimbabwe is a powder can, about to explode. This will affect the region and cause instability. Regional security is under threat.

“We can’t have a repeat of 2008. We can’t have a repeat of the scenes we have seen in the region where there is instability. Kennedy Simbi is believed to be the person who inflicted the blow that killed the deceased and is yet to be arrested. Nehanda Radio