Zim student in Ukraine says they are stuck: ‘there is no way out’

Zimbabwean students in Ukraine are facing difficulties “self-evacuating” from the warzone as the battle between Russia and Ukraine rages on.

On Thursday morning, the Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.

The full scale Russian attack on the capital, Kyiv, has entered a second day. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 people have been killed so far, including civilians.

Nehanda Radio had a telephone conversation with one Zimbabwean medical student in Ukraine, Ngonidzashe Mukufa who said that he and his colleagues were stuck.

Makufa added that they are expected to move from wherever they are in Ukraine to the nearest borders of Poland, Moldova, Belarus or Russia.

He said this was, however, impossible because they needed protection.

Mukufa has been staying in Kyiv for five years doing his studies.

“The situation in Ukraine is, regardless of your nationality, there is no country ready to help you while you’re still in Ukraine. You have to find your way to the nearest border. When you get into Poland, Moldova, Belarus or Russia, there you can get help.

“Today Ambassador Sango (Mike Nicholas Sango) in Russia updated that even Russia is now taking foreigners. You only need to find your way to the border with your passport. When you get there, you tell them that there is an evacuation plan and they will help you,” he said.

“But the problem here is there is no means to get to the border. Personally, I tried three days to escape but there is no way out. The only way was is if governments were able to talk to Ukraine officials so that they organise a police or military escort to take us to the Poland border.”

Mukufa added: “Maybe the situation can change but I doubt because some students have given up already”.

He is the one who created a WhatsApp group of more than 200 students in Ukraine. The group is for the purposes of updating each other as the situation unfolds.

The Government of Zimbabwe has since advised its citizens in Ukraine to contact their embassy in Berlin if they get involved in tensions gripping the former Soviet Union.

“Government has taken note of the current situation in Ukraine and the possibility of our nationals being caught in it.

“Any Zimbabweans in Ukraine needing Govt intervention are advised to make contact with our Embassy in Berlin on Tel: +49 30 232556760 [email protected],” the Ministry of Information said.

“Further contact details; Email address: [email protected], Contact numbers: 0049 30206 2263 / 770067.” Nehanda Radio