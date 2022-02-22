‘I am regaining confidence:’ Kadewere after netting first goal of season

Zimbabwean international striker Tino Kadewere has revealed that he is gradually regaining his confidence after netting his first goal of the season on Saturday in France for Olympique Lyon.

Kadewere’s goal at the stroke of halftime away to Lens helped Lyon salvage a 1-1 draw in a French Ligue 1 fixture that was played over the weekend.

The 26-year-old restored parity in the 44th minute to rescue the Les Gones who were trailing 1-0 with only 13 minutes into the match to earn a point.

Lens took an early lead courtesy of Clauss who put his side in front just before the quarter hour mark but the Warriors star cancelled his goal by tapping in from close range to equalise for Lyon and also get his season’s first goal in twelve games.

Speaking after the match, Kadewere who currently is on the path to rediscover his best form said he is delighted with his first goal in the ongoing 2021/22 campaign.

He also revealed that the goal brought to him an element to regain his confidence after finishing the previous season which was also his debut season with 10 goals.

But this season the lanky forward has struggled to make an impact starting only two in twelve games in all competitions including Saturday’s league encounter against RC Lens.

“It was a difficult match. We took a point, but we need more. We knew it was not going to be easy playing in this stadium. We have to stay focused for the next games. I’m happy to have scored; I’m regaining confidence,” he said.

The ex-Harare City striker who has stiff competition from the likes of Moussa Dembele formerly with Celtic and the former Leicester City striker Islam Slimani charmed his coach with his top notch performance in their 1-1 draw.

“We always want to win. The start of the match was tough, but the second half was better. The draw is deserved,” the Lyon coach said.

“We are progressing. Lens were aggressive and pressed hard. This goal can be a release for Tino Kadewere, l’m happy for him.”

While on the other hand, Kadewere is reportedly linked with a move away from Lyon.

Reports indicate that he is targeted by several clubs within France and England including English Premier League side Burnley FC who are said to be ready to sign him in the next summer transfer window.

The Clarets made a second attempt to lure the player to Turf Moor after missing on him in the January transfer window.

Then Stade de Reims who are home to his fellow countrymen and teammate in the Warriors squad Marshall Munetsi are also allegedly eyeing to rope him (Kadewere) in.

Moreover, French topflight clubs Troys, Rennes and Lorient are also prepared to acquire the forward who is still contracted to Lyon until 30 June 2024. Nehanda Radio