Former Warriors star Charles Yohane shot dead in South Africa

Former Warriors, CAPS United and now defunct Bidvest Wits defender Charles Yohane has died.

He was aged 48.

According to reports, the 48-year-old former Amazulu left back was killed in an alleged car hijacking in South Africa over the weekend

His body was reportedly found dumped at Mzimhlophe in Soweto on Monday. A family member has since confirmed that they received news about Yohane’s death and were traveling to South Africa on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that by the time of his death, Yohane who also worked as a coach for Wits developmental side was working as a taxi driver.

Yohane also turned out for AmaZulu in 1996 before joining Wits. His last club as a professional was FC AK between 2006 and 2008.

Yohane will be remembered for being part of the first Warriors group which represented Zimbabwe in their inaugural Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2004 that was held in Tunisia.

He was also in the squad that qualified for the same tournament for the second consecutive time in 2006. The impressive left back had 23 caps for the Warriors.

Whilst in the domestic premier league, Yohane won championship with CAPS United in 2004 under the guidance of ex-Makepekepe gaffer Charles Mhlauri.