Warriors star Marshall Munetsi reportedly on Galatasaray’s radar

French based Warriors utility player Marshall Munetsi is reportedly on the radar of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to reports in Turkey, Galatasaray want to bring in the Warriors star in the mid season transfer window.

Although, as it stands the mid season deal flopped because the window ended on the 8th of February.

Reports suggest that the deal might have hit a snag as a result of the team’s failure to create more space to secure services of more foreign players in their squad.

Presently, the team has fifteen foreigners in their books and this resulted in their ineligibility to bring in more foreign players to the fold due to the league’s rules and regulations.

But despite recent interest from Turkey, last season the 25-year-old utility player also reportedly attracted English clubs.

All this comes at a time when the Zimbabwean international’s contract with Reims is still running until 30 June 2024.

Since completing his move to France from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates a few years ago, Munetsi’s performances have been outstanding.

He has lately emerged to be one of Reims’ key players and proved his worth over the weekend when he scored twice in the team’s sounding 5-0 victory against Bordeaux.

Munetsi was introduced as a late first half substitute, scored his first goal on the 46th minute before he completed his brace in the 76th minute.

The brace also marked his return from an injury which had sidelined him since December last year.

He suffered two successive injuries in the space of two months.

But it was the injury he recently recovered from that ruled him out of AFCON finals in Cameroon. Nehanda Radio