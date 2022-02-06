Zera announces fuel price increase

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

A motorist fills his vehicle with fuel at a service station in Harare, Zimbabwe, 13 January 2019. (Picture by EPA/AARON UFUMELI)
By Methembe Sibanda | NewsDay |

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced an upward review on diesel and blend prices for February 2022.
Diesel now costs $168.17 per litre up from $149.55 while blend is now at $152.87, according to a statement by the regulatory authority.

The United States dollar price has been pegged at US$1.44 per litre from US1.38 for diesel and US$1.41 for petrol.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio still remains at EO. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulations,” read the statement.

NewsDay

