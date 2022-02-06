Manchester United players at odds over Mason Greenwood treatment after arrest

Manchester United are reportedly at odds over the treatment of Mason Greenwood after the 20-year-old forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

After the club announced that Greenwood was suspended “until further notice” last week, a number of players — Edinson Cavani, Victor Lindelof, Cristiano Ronaldo, and David de Gea — were quick to unfollow him on social media.

Nike also announced their decision to suspend its relationship with the forward, while England manager Gareth Southgate also insisted Greenwood wasn’t in his plans.

According to a report in The Sun, one player felt it was wrong to ostracise Greenwood on the basis that he should be seen as innocent until proven guilty.

“One player in particular is furious about it. He feels that ditching Mason shows they are not together,” The Sun quoted one of their sources.

“If Mason is convicted of what he has been accused of, then clearly all the players will be horrified,” the source continued.

“But the police haven’t even decided if they have enough evidence to charge him or not yet.

“Some of those closest to him feel the course of justice should be allowed to run… But when some of the players started dumping him, they felt they had to as well.

“One of the players said it showed how the squad wasn’t together and showed that too many times they act as individuals.”

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday last week after his girlfriend posted a number of photos online showing injuries allegedly caused by the footballer.

In a harrowing audio clip that recorded a potential sexual assault, a male voice can be heard threatening to kill the woman. IOL