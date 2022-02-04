Makhalima says – ‘I vote because I’m tired of an oppressive government’

Singer and record producer Sanii Makhalima who is backing Nelson Chamisa to become the next president of Zimbabwe says he will vote to remove “a system that’s being supported to suppress our happiness”.

Makhalima made headlines a few weeks ago after he indicated that he would support the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Chamisa in the upcoming 2023 elections.

Makhalima responded to CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere’s question where she asked: “In one sentence, why are you going to vote?

The Ndipe Rudo star, now based in Australia said: “I represent a generation of Zimbabweans with a lost, stolen and sad youth bcz of a system that’s being supported to suppress our happiness! I am tired of the lies, 20 years now and it hurts watching my OLD parents cry bcz their life’s work was washed away by corruption and greed!!”

Makhalima surprised his fans by liking a Facebook post by Chamisa two weeks ago.

“May we as Zimbabweans be blessed with a brighter tomorrow. Our generation’s blood, sweat and tears shouldn’t be in vain,” the decorated singer said.

“It’s not about politics, it’s love for change and a better Zimbabwe. I’m for change in Zimbabwe and I join those saying ‘ngaapinde hake mukomana’ (let the young man take over).

“You don’t have to be Chamisa’s supporter to know that corruption is destroying the country and to call for change or a better Zimbabwe.”

Makhalima urged other musicians to speak up, adding: “The days of threatening or condemning people for supporting the opposition are gone.”

Zimbabwe is set to hold a harmonised election in 2023. Chamisa will face Mnangagwa for the second time. Nehanda Radio