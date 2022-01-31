Mwonzora can’t receive my US$1,3 million, it will be a travesty of justice: Khupe

Suspended MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe has approached the High Court seeking an order that stops party leader Douglas Mwonzora from receiving ZWL 149 million (US$1,3 million) disbursed by the government under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Khupe indicated that she became the rightful recipient of the money after Mwonzora declared himself the leader of the MDC Alliance.

A few weeks ago, Mwonzora told the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that his party would contest future elections as MDC Alliance. Mwonzora also suspended his vice, Khupe.

But the former Deputy Prime Minister resisted suspension arguing that Mwonzora had joined another party, the MDC Alliance.

An Extraordinary Government Gazette published last week revealed that Zanu PF received ZWL 350 million (US$3,4 million) and the MDC-T got ZWL149 million (US$1,3 million) under the Act.

In a case she cited Mwonzora, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube as respondents, Khupe argues:

“First respondent cannot lawfully receive the $149 850 000 it being the money due to the second applicant in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act,” her application read.

“It would be a travesty of justice if the first respondent, who is the leader and president of a different political party, would receive and superintend over finances of the MDC-T after opting out of it.

“It would be in the interest of justice that the disbursement of funds due to the MDC-T be channelled to the MDC-T and that Mwonzora be interdicted from receiving the same on behalf of MDC-T.”

Khupe added: “It would be unlawful for the MDC Alliance to benefit from such funding as it did not garner 29% of the total votes cast in the 2018 general elections. Such unlawfulness needs to be urgently interdicted. ”

Mwonzora is yet to file his response.

MDC-T became eligible to receive the money after a March 2020 strange Supreme Court ruling that made Mwonzora and Khupe leaders the MDC-T despite Chamisa and his MPs contesting as the MDC Alliance.

The two opposition leaders immediately after the ruling, recalled MPs and councillors who belonged to the main opposition, MDC Alliance which was led by Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora grabbed properties, funds and the name.

Chamisa and his members have since formed another party and named it Citizens Coalition for Change.

Zimbabwe will hold by-elections on the 26th of March and general elections in less than 11 months. Nehanda Radio