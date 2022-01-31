Chaos as suspended ZIFA board suspends top ZIFA, PSL officials

The suspended Felton Kamambo led ZIFA board has with immediate effect suspended several top ZIFA and Premier Soccer League (PSL) officials.

This was confirmed through letters that were sent to the suspended members by the country’s football association chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse seen by Nehanda Radio on Monday morning.

Amongst the suspended officials include the PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele and the ZIFA acting head of secretariat Xolisani Gwesela.

Besides Ndebele and Gwesela the suspended ZIFA committee went on to suspend Warriors teams manager Wellington Mpandare, the ZIFA Northern Region executive of Martin Kweza and Sweeny Mushonda together with 27 councilors.

They are all accused of allegedly trying to topple down the ZIFA board which was suspended by the sports regulator Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last year in November.

Some of the allegations include the affected person’s request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting that was supposed to take place over the weekend but it flopped after the intervention of the world’s governing body, FIFA.

According to reports the EGM was meant to overthrow the Kamambo led board that include Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule and Stanley Chapeta who are accused of causing football maladministration in the country.

However, FIFA blocked the meeting in a letter written by chief member association officer Kenny Jean-Marie last week Thursday.

“We (have) recently been informed that on 3 January 2022, some Zifa members have called for an extraordinary congress which is apparently due to take place on 29 January 2022.

“In this respect, we would like to refer you to art.28,2 of the current Zifa statutes (2013 edition),” reads part of the letter.

“Accordingly, we are of the opinion that Zifa’s executive committee must be given the time foreseen in the Zifa statutes to convene the requested extraordinary congress (ie up until 3 April 2022) before the Zifa members can lawfully convene it themselves.

“In other words, we consider that the relevant Zifa members are not entitled to convene the extraordinary congress themselves on 29 January, as this would contravene the above mentioned statutory provisions.

“Therefore, we kindly ask you to inform the said Zifa members and the executive committee about the foregoing so that the relevant measures can be taken on both sides.”

Albeit, the suspended persons have been giving 48 hours to respond to the alleged charges. Nehanda Radio