Uganda replaces army spy chief facing US sanctions

Uganda’s military spy chief Maj Gen Abel Kandiho has been removed from his position weeks after the US imposed financial sanctions on him over alleged human rights abuses.

Maj Gen Kandiho, who was replaced as head of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) by Maj Gen James Birungi, has been posted to South Sudan to head the Security Monitoring Mechanism, according to a Uganda army statement.

The transfer comes just days after President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lt Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi, visited Rwanda for talks with President Paul Kagame – a trip that marked warming relations between the neighbouring countries after years of tensions.

Rwanda had earlier accused Maj Gen Kandiho of working with its dissidents.

Maj Gen Kandiho’s deputy has also been redeployed – to head the State House Anti-Corruption Unit. BBC News