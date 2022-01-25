Chamisa’s son shines at school, scores 6A*2As for GCSE results

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s son Ashlee is one of the students at St John’s College who are celebrating a stellar set of results in last year’s GCSEs.

In 2021, Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at St John’s College in Harare. He got 6A+ and 2As.

Ashlee is probably going to advance his career while conquering the world, thanks to one of the leading Zimbabwean boys high schools.

UK based lawyer and MDC founding member Yvonne Mahlunge sent her congratulations saying; “Well done Muzukuru Ashlee. Kufana Baba naMai kugona. Tinozvikudza Chirandu. #Godisinit.”

Commenting on the development, politician and human rights defender Setfree Mafukidze said:

“The way Ashlee Chamisa passed is expected of a First Family member haikona zvekuita mazikuvana mazimbavha anongoba saBaba. Congratulations @nelsonchamisa and family faraiwo zvenyu Mukomana Apinda uyo.” Nehanda Radio