FBC to fulfill promise: Warriors to receive US$1 000 each for beating Guinea

There is a well-known English saying that says ‘a promise is a credit’ which means whenever one promises something, be it to an individual or a group of people they are obliged to fulfill it without any fail.

And with the backing from an American author Anthony Hitt, I quote, “Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep” the statement then becomes more substantive.

Zimbabwe’s investment holding company FBC Holdings is the latest organisation in the country to keep its promises.

As the Warriors were still participants at the ongoing AFCON finals in Cameroon, prior to an early painful elimination, FBC pledged cash and houses to the whole squad.

A US$1, 000 each winning bonus per match to all squad members including delegation members was promised.

Moreover, FBC also ambitiously pledged 27 houses reportedly located in Harare to each individual of the national team.

The houses were to be handed out if the Warriors had emerged as the new African champions for the first time in the history of the continental football.

But the pledge came into existence when the Warriors were scheduled to play their second match against Malawi last Friday.

This was four days after they had already lost 1-0 to the Senegalese.

Sadio Mane’s stoppage time penalty after referee adjudged midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe for handling the ball resulted in Norman Mapeza’s coached side first defeat at the 33rd AFCON edition.

Despite being promised bonuses by FBC, Zimbabwe went on to lose to Malawi after Gabadinho Mhango’s brace earned the Flames who were already down by a goal, a comfortable 2-1 victory.

This inflicted more pain to the country’s football family that witnessed an early elimination of its beloved national team.

Speaking to state-owned newspaper, the Herald, FBC chief executive officer John Mushayavanhu said they are prepared to fulfill the pledge they made the moment all members of the team have landed in the country.

The company will honour its pledge after the Warriors for crashed out of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over one of their Group B opponents Guinea.

“We said we are going to give each player a US$1, 000 each for every match they win at the tournament and certainly we will honour the pledge.

“As soon as they arrive in the country, we will call a press conference for a formal handover of the bonuses for the game that they won,” the company’s CEO said.

Furthermore, prominent prophet Passion Java had also pledged US$5, 000 for every goal the team scored against neighbours Malawi.

Nonetheless, it still remains unclear if the cleric will or has already fulfilled his promise to the entire Warriors squad following a single goal they scored through Ishmael Wadi. Nehanda Radio