Rimbi Travel and Tours on the brink of collapse

The bitter divorce proceedings between a husband and wife who own Rimbi Travel and Tours are threatening to tear the once thriving bus company down the middle.

The bus company owns trucks, trailers, cars and employees dozens of individuals. It is currently shipping 10 busses from China to Harare, while a fleet of 16 is operating in the country.

However, the future of all company assets could be split down the middle after Everjoy Rimbi (nee Sithole) who is a co-director of the company instituted divorce proceedings against her husband and co-owner Decent Rimbi.

Everjoy (40) accuses Decent of sleeping with one of his female employees Nomalanga Todlana.

She appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court in December on allegations of hiring a gang to rob and assault Todlana on suspicion that she was having a love affair with her husband.

Everjoy was not asked to plead to the charges in that matter when she appeared before magistrate Barbra Mateko charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. She was remanded out of custody to January 25 on free bail.

On December 20, Everjoy filed for divorce at the High Court and then later on December 31 she filed an urgent chamber application to interdict her husband from disposing of matrimonial property that includes houses, busses, trailers, cars and trucks before the proceedings are concluded.

In her urgent chamber application, Everjoy argued that her husband, Decent, had on December 23, a few days after she filed for divorce, barred her from accessing company premises and from using family vehicles.

“The first respondent (Decent) has also tried to evade sharing company assets and there is a reasonable apprehension that he may dispose company assets so as to avoid subjecting the same to sharing in the pending divorce proceedings,” Everjoy argued.

The High Court on January 7 moved to grant a provisional order, declaring that applicant, Everjoy, as co-owner, and co-director has the right to remuneration, profits and use of the union and company assets pending determination of divorce proceedings.

“Pending the return day…all those setting through them be and are hereby barred and interdicted from disposing and transferring any of the following assets namely:- House Number 538 Tsika Street, New Marimba Park Harare, House Number 3 Fingle Close Marlborough: Stand 114 Glenview 1 Ext Harire,” reads the order.

The Court interdicted Decent from disposing and transferring 10 buses that are currently being shipped from China and 16 buses operating in the country.

Decent and all those acting through him were also interdicted from preventing Everjoy or her duly authorized representative from accessing company premises. Zim Morning Post