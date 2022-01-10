Inexperienced players will cost Warriors at AFCON – Harlington Shereni

Former Zimbabwe international defender Harlington Shereni has expressed concern over the lack of experience in the Warriors squad set to compete at the AFCON finals in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play Senegal in their opening match on Monday before they face Malawi four days after and then Guinea in their Group B final fixture.

Shereni predicted a tough tournament for coach Norman Mapeza and his 23-member squad.

“The problem we have with our team is a lot of guys are inexperienced hence this competition requires a lot of experience,” Shereni told Nehanda Radio.

The 46-year-old dreadlocked ex-Dynamos defender’s concern comes after the Warriors went without a number of their key players due to injuries and other reasons.

The injury list includes Villas’ Marvelous Nakamba, Stade Reims’ Marshall Munetsi and England based Brendan Galloway.

Former Warriors poster boy for the past decade, Khama Billiat retired from international football and Tendayi Darikwa excused himself from the squad owing to personal reasons.

This means of the selected 23-men squad, only seven players once featured for the national team at the AFCON finals and the remaining are debutants.

Meanwhile, speaking on the much anticipated tricky encounter versus the Lions of Teranga, the former Nantes, Strasbourg and Istres player highlighted that the Warriors require a positive result to boost their confidence in the competition.

“AFCON is a very difficult competition, to make things worse, we are playing our first game against one of the best teams in Africa, Senegal. We need to get a better result on this game to remain focused on the competition without any panic, but it won’t be an easy match,” Shereni added.

However, the veteran player bemoaned lack of enough preparations ahead of the rescheduled 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon.

Ahead of the tournament, Zimbabwe played one preparatory match versus Sudan last Sunday which ended in a goalless draw. Nehanda Radio