Soldier shoots dead 4 people, injures 3 others in Kadoma brawl

A suspected Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer shot dead four people, leaving three others seriously injured at Wanganui Shopping Centre, Turf, in Kadoma on Saturday (Christmas Day) around 6pm.

A police statement said; “The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) is investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Wanganui Shopping Centre, Turf, Kadoma on December 25, 2021, at about 1800 hours., where four people were shot dead while three others were seriously injured after a misunderstanding.

“It is alleged that an unidentified suspect from Caviga Farm, Kwekwe who was drinking beer at the shopping centre was involved in a brawl with one of the victims before a mob joined in and pursued the suspect. The suspect fired shots in the air and eventually shot seven people.”

Unconfirmed reports say the soldier was accused of having an affair with a 15-year-old girl and was confronted about it by the father with the eventual assistance of a mob that came to help him.

Matters escalated and the soldier is said to have fired warning shots into the air before shooting at the mob.