Police disrupt Chamisa Christmas event for the poor in Highfields

Elderly people and persons with disabilities were pushed out of a hall in Highfields, Harare today as riot police moved in to disrupt a Christmas Charity event that was meant to be hosted by opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to give out food.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said “the MDC Alliance condemns the regime’s treatment of the movement as a banned political organization. No justification exists for why armed riot police must violently disrupt the old & the infirm from receiving Christmas gifts from President @nelsonchamisa.”

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance national deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba confirmed the development saying the ruling party and police were always determined to disrupt opposition events.

He cited a recent event where Chief Murinye from Masvingo, threatened President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a coup if he continues to be associated with corrupt individuals, as an example that the Zanu PF regime does not tolerate critics.

“Zanu PF has banned everything that is not Zanu in this country. Yesterday it was the chief (Chief Murinye). Day before yesterday it was Members of the clergy. Today it is the democratic movement.

“The President was supposed to give goods to the elderly people as is the tradition of the democratic movement since time immemorial. It’s our tradition that this month of Christmas, we give vulnerable people to appreciate their contributions to this country.

“These are the same people that government is failing to give them pensions. So to Zanu PF and police, MDC Alliance is a banned organisation.”

In contrast US based Prophet Passion Java on Saturday was allowed to donate food in Chitungwiza, complete with police escorts.

This is not the first time Chamisa’s events are disrupted. Few months ago, during Chamisa’s countrywide tour, the police allegedly assisted Zanu PF’s fight against Chamisa by teargassing him at a private residence in Masvingo Town.

The opposition leader later on reported an assassination attempt in Mutare, Manicaland Province. This prompted opposition supporters home and abroad to raise US$120 000 for an armor plated vehicle for their leader. Nehanda Radio