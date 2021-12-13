Celebrity ‘power couple’ Shugeta and Anna Honde hit back at trolls

Radio DJ Tafadzwa Shugeta and his comedian girlfriend Anna ‘Chibaby’ Honde have hit back at trolls who dragged Anna for her supposedly ‘ugly dress’ over the weekend.

Social media users mocked Anna for wearing an ‘ugly’ dress at Madam Boss’ E! People’s Choice Award celebration held in Harare.

The couple took to social media attacking those who were trolling her.

In the comic skit Shugeta defended his ‘bae’ saying she is just looking for money and people should mind their own business.

“You know what Zimbabweans. That’s not even fair. This is a nice dress, a very nice dress. Munhu wangu akuzvitsvagira mari iwe wotanga kumu troller wakawanda kuseri kwe keyboard apa awusati watumira mari ya December kuna mama, awusati watenga grocery kana mbewu,” said Shugeta.

Anna seconded her boyfriend saying: “Busy trolling another woman tryna make a living and it’s only women who troll other women.”

The love birds have been going strong since their last public nasty break up in August this year. Nehanda Radio