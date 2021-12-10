Prosecutor-General confirms move to impound Ginimbi’s luxury cars

Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has confirmed that the state has impounded a Lamborghini and Rolls Royce belonging to the late controversial businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure because “we were able to prove that he defrauded ZIMRA of duty.”

Over the years the government through the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has always kept Ginimbi on his toes over allegedly evading tax.

His gas company has always been constantly dragged to court over unpaid taxes. Now the government says its on a blitz to seize ill-gotten assets and continues to target him, even in his grave.

Amongst the list of targeted individuals are exiled former cabinet ministers, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and many others, late Ginimbi included too.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the National Development Strategy 1 PG Hodzi revealed they were seeking a final order to forfeit Ginimbi’s luxury cars.

“We are seeking a final order to forfeit quite expensive cars such as Rolls Royce and Lamborghini from Genius Kadungure, the now deceased. During trials when he was still alive, there is one involving illegal importation of high performing, expensive cars,” he said.

He added that they had evidence of how much he paid to the manufacturers, how much he paid on the South African side and how much he paid in duty.

“We have evidence from South Africa of the Rolls Royce and Lamborghini of how much he paid on the South African side, how much he paid the manufacturers. We have evidence of how much he paid in duty when he brought them to the country and undervalued.

“We were able to prove that he defrauded ZIMRA of duty and we simply impounded and made sure the cars were forfeited to the state.”

Ginimbi who was related to the now ailing Marry Mubaiwa was in and out of court in 2020. His struggles with the state seemingly intensified after his aunt had a nasty fall out with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

In March 2020 he opted for an out of court settlement with Zimra but the deal flopped. At the time of his death he had multiple court cases hovering over him. Nehanda Radio