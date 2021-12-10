Obadiah Tarumbwa training with ambitious Bulawayo Chiefs

Former Highlanders and Chicken Inn FC experienced striker Obadiah Tarumbwa is reportedly training with ambitious side Bulawayo Chiefs.

A source told Nehanda Radio that the 36-year-old veteran striker is trying his luck at Chiefs as he is determined to play top flight football once again.

“Oba has once again decided to have a dance in the premier league,” said the source.

“Currently he is training with Bulawayo Chiefs, but what I know is that no deal has materialised so far, the player is still going through his paces with the guys.”

Tarumbwa parted ways with Chicken Inn to sign for Southern Region Division One outfit Talen Vision two years ago.

But the striker was once rumored to be heading back to Bosso in 2020, a club where he made himself a name before moving to play in Europe.

To be specific, he plied his trade in Belgium and Cyprus respectively.

However, efforts to obtain a comment from Chiefs were fruitless.

The club’s media officer, Thulani ‘Javas’ Sibanda did not respond to whatsapp messages that were sent by the reporter, he blueticked them.

Chiefs are reportedly targeting to beef up their squad as they might opt to offer the forward (Tarumbwa) a contract.

They look set to settle for experienced players especially after they previously signed former Platinum, ZPC Kariba and Chicken Inn defender Ian Nekati and ex-Chippa United centre back Elvis Moyo, months ago.

However, Nekati is yet to play a game for Chiefs due to issues pertaining to player registration.

He is reportedly set to be eligible to play when the club registers him when the January transfer window opens.

After roping in new gaffer Nilson Terroso who has been in charge for three games, one in the Chibuku Cup and two in the league, the club seems to have seen a bit of a resurgence after a poor run in the Chibuku Cup competition.

They are currently seated on 6th position with four points from two games.

The Bulawayo based side defeated Triangle 1-0 in their opening league match at Luveve Stadium before playing to a goalless draw with Black Rhinos away at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, collecting four points from a possible six. Nehanda Radio