Guvamombe acquitted in case involving Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira

High Court Justice Felistas Chatukuta has found former chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe not guilty on charges of placing two former ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Saviour Kasukuwere on attachment at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as law students at a time when they were facing criminal charges.

Guvamombe’s victory follows his successful application for discharge at the close of the state case.

JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha, Elisha Singano and Msipa who were the witnesses in the case exonerated him during the trial.

Before coming up with the judgment, Justice Chatukuta was told that there were no set protocols regarding enrolment of attaches at JSC which was also admitted by the state.

Guvamombe’s application for discharge was, however, dismissed with respect to count one and the trial is expected to commence Friday morning with Justice Chatukuta saying the state has managed to prove it’s prima facie case against the former chief magistrate.

Guvamombe, in this case, is accused of causing the recusal of former magistrate Elijah Makomo in a case involving his alleged business partner’s son, Nathan Mnaba.

The State further alleges that this resulted in Mnaba being acquitted by the magistrate allegedly picked by Guvamombe.

In his defense, in the case he is acquitted, Guvamombe had told the court that his actions were above board since he delegated the issue of the students’ attachment to Makomo, who then forwarded the matter to the human resources department for implementation. Nehanda Radio