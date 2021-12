By Ancilla Gotore | Masvingo Mirror |

Police in Masvingo have arrested a man from Mutare who was found transporting 71 bales of second-hand clothes with a street value of ZW$745 000.

Tatenda Denhe who is from Mutare was arrested at around 4pm on Thursday.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the seizures to The Mirror.

The bales were coming from Mutare to Zvishavane.